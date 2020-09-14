What’s Cooking: Fall Shredded Brussels Sprouts Salad

Iowa Girl Eats Blogger Kristin Porter shows how to make a crispy and crunchy salad full of fresh fall flavors. You can find the recipe here and many more on iowagirleats.com.

Ingredients

SERVES 4-6

  • 12oz brussels sprouts, tough outer leaves pulled away
  • 1/4 cup dried cranberries
  • 1/4 cup Fisher Naturals Pecan Halves, roughly chopped
  • 1/4 cup gorgonzola cheese crumbles
  • 1 pear, chopped
  • 2 jumbo shallots, thinly sliced
  • 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
  • For the Maple-Balsamic Vinaigrette:
    • 2 Tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
    • 2 Tablespoons balsamic vinegar
    • 1 Tablespoon maple syrup (not pancake syrup)
    • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
    • salt and pepper

Directions

  1. Using a very sharp knife, thinly shred brussels sprouts while holding onto the core end then discard cores and add shredded sprouts to a large bowl with dried cranberries, chopped pecans, gorgonzola cheese, and chopped pears. Set aside.
  2. Heat extra virgin olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add half the shallots then fry until golden brown, 2-3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Scoop onto a paper towel-lined plate to drain then repeat with remaining shallots. Sprinkle with salt then let cool slightly.
  3. Add ingredients for Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette together in a jar then shake to combine. Pour over salad then toss to coat. Add fried shallots then toss to combine, and then serve.

Notes

  • I recommend shredding your own brussels sprouts vs buying pre-shredded to make sure you can slice them very, very thin!

