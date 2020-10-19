What’s Cooking: Fall Harvest Sheet Pan

Shauna Meany with Good Chives shares a recipe for a Fall Harvest Sheet Pan with Maple Mustard Sauce. You can follow Shauna on Instagram and see her yummy recipes on her Good Chives blog.

Fall Harvest Sheet Pan with Maple Mustard Sauce

1-12 oz package of chicken apple sausage, sliced into ~2 in pieces

2 cups butternut squash, peeled and chopped into ~1 in pieces

1 cup fresh green beans, ends trimmed

1 small red onion, sliced

Maple Mustard Sauce:

* 1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

* 1 tbsp lemon

* 1 tbsp maple syrup

* 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

* 4 clove garlic, minced

* 2 tsp Dijon mustard

* 1/4 tsp salt

* Fresh ground pepper to taste



Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 400° and line a sheet pan with either a silicone mat or parchment paper.

2. Add sausage, butternut squash, green beans and onion to a large bowl & set aside.

3. In a small bowl, whisk together all of the sauce ingredients.

4. Add the sauce to the large bowl with the sausage and veggies & mix well.

5. Spread out evenly on the sheet pan and put into the oven for 20 minutes.

6. After 20 minutes, take the sheet pan out and toss all of the sausage & veggies. Place back into the oven for another 20-30 minutes or until squash can be easily pierced with a fork and sausages are a little crispy!