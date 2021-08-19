What’s Cooking: Faline’s Monster Cookies

Kid Cook Faline Senne shows us how to make adorable monster cookies.
Faline’s Monster Cookies
Ingredients
▢ 1 cup sugar
▢1 cup packed light brown sugar
▢1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, at room temperature
▢3 large eggs
▢1 1/2 cups peanut butter (smooth or chunky) (I prefer chunky)
▢1 Tablespoon vanilla extract
▢2 teaspoons baking soda
▢1/2 teaspoon salt
▢4 1/2 cups oats (Old Fashioned or Quick)
▢1 cup mini M&Ms
▢1 cup mini-chocolate chips
▢1/2 cup butterscotch chips
▢1/2 cup shredded unsweetened coconut
▢Candy eyes & candy mustaches (optional)
Directions
–Pre-heat the oven to 350°F. Line two baking sheet with parchment paper.
-In the bowl of a stand mixer, mix together the sugar, brown sugar and butter until light and fluffy.
-Beat in the eggs, one at a time.
-Mix in the peanut butter, vanilla, baking soda and salt until well combined.
-Add the the oats and mix until combined.
-Add the mini M&Ms, mini-chocolate chips, butterscotch chips, and coconut. Mix all together.
-Scoop 2-to 3-tablespoon mounds of the dough onto the prepared baking sheets, spacing the mounds at least 2 inches apart.
-Bake the cookies for 12-15 minutes then remove them from the oven. Add the candy eyes and mustaches.
-Allow cookies to cool for 5 minutes on the baking sheets before transferring them to a rack to cool completely.