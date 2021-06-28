What’s Cooking: egg roll in a bowl

Shauna Meany with Good Chives shares her recipe for egg roll in a bowl.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons sesame oil
  • 6 green onions sliced, green and white parts divided
  • 1 bell pepper, diced or thinly sliced
  • 5 cloves garlic minced
  • 1 pound ground turkey
  • 1 teaspoon fresh grated ginger
  • 1 tablespoon sriracha
  • 1 14-ounce bag coleslaw mix
  • 3 tablespoons coconut aminos
  • 1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Spicy Sauce (optional)

  • ¼ cup mayonnaise see
  • 1-2 tablespoons sriracha

Instructions

  1. Heat sesame oil in a large skillet and place over medium heat. Add white parts of green onions, bell pepper, and garlic and saute, stirring frequently, for about 5 min.
  2. Add ground turkey, ginger, sriracha. Cook until the turkey is browned and cooked through about 7-10 minutes.
  3. Add coleslaw mix, coconut aminos, rice wine vinegar, salt and pepper. Cook, stirring regularly, until the cabbage is tender, about 5 minutes.
  4. If you are making the spicy sauce – combine mayo and sriracha to taste.
  5. Serve with sliced green onions & sesame seeds on top – drizzled with spicy sauce for an extra kick!

