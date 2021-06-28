What’s Cooking: egg roll in a bowl

Shauna Meany with Good Chives shares her recipe for egg roll in a bowl.
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons sesame oil
- 6 green onions sliced, green and white parts divided
- 1 bell pepper, diced or thinly sliced
- 5 cloves garlic minced
- 1 pound ground turkey
- 1 teaspoon fresh grated ginger
- 1 tablespoon sriracha
- 1 14-ounce bag coleslaw mix
- 3 tablespoons coconut aminos
- 1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar
- Salt and pepper to taste
Spicy Sauce (optional)
- ¼ cup mayonnaise see
- 1-2 tablespoons sriracha
Instructions
- Heat sesame oil in a large skillet and place over medium heat. Add white parts of green onions, bell pepper, and garlic and saute, stirring frequently, for about 5 min.
- Add ground turkey, ginger, sriracha. Cook until the turkey is browned and cooked through about 7-10 minutes.
- Add coleslaw mix, coconut aminos, rice wine vinegar, salt and pepper. Cook, stirring regularly, until the cabbage is tender, about 5 minutes.
- If you are making the spicy sauce – combine mayo and sriracha to taste.
- Serve with sliced green onions & sesame seeds on top – drizzled with spicy sauce for an extra kick!