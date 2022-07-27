You just need three ingredients to make a decadent fudge. Kid Cook Maddie Woodard shares her recipe for easy fudge.
Three ingredients are required for this easy recipe:
- Oreo cookies: broken into big chunks
- Sweetened condensed milk: provides the body for the chocolate mixture
- White chocolate or chocolate chips: can be substituted with chocolate bars
How to make oreo fudge:
- Prepare the baking dish: Put parchment paper in it. The best way is to put one sheet and then, lay another one on top across the other.
- Break the cookies: Reserve 4 cookies and put the rest in a large plastic bag. Break the cookies into big chunks by pounding on them or use a rolling pin.
- Make the chocolate mixture: Heat a saucepan and pour in the milk and chocolate. Melt everything by stirring over a medium-low flame. Once fully melted, remove from heat.
- Combine: Mix the cookie chunks with the chocolate mixture, then, pour the mixture in the baking dish. Break the 4 cookies reserved earlier and sprinkle on top.
- Serve: Refrigerate for an hour to set, then, cut small squares using a heated but dry knife. Then, serve.