What’s Cooking: Easter Cookie Cups

Ally Billhorn from Ally’s Sweet and Savory Eats shares a sweet treat to make for your Easter dessert.
Easter Bunny Cookie Cups
1 package refrigerated sugar cookie dough
Canned frosting
Easter candies & sprinkles
Remove the cookie dough from the package and place a square of dough into each greased mini muffin tin compartment. Push the dough down and up the sides. Bake as directed or until slightly golden. Remove from the oven and push down the centers of the cookie cups if needed, allow to cool. Pipe frosting into the cookie cups and top with candies & sprinkles.