What’s Cooking: Cooking Conductor Muffins

John Dawkins hung up his hat working on the railroad six years ago, but outside of that job, he’s been known for his culinary skills for most of his life. He shares a recipe from his new cookbook “The Cooking Conductor.”

Muffins

John Dawkins

The Cooking Conductor

Ingredients: 2 large ripe bananas, mashed 3/4 cup brown sugar 1 egg 1/3 cup applesauce 1 tsp vanilla extract 1 cup whole wheat flour 1 cup quick-cooking oatmeal 1 tsp baking powder 1 tsp salt 1 tsp cinnamon 1/2 tsp baking soda 1 cup fruit chopped fine (I have used apples and raisins; could use pears, peaches or apricots…)

Preheat oven to 350º. Mix together wet ingredients, then add dry. After batter is well-mixed, add the cup of fruit. (For a different flavor, I also have added chocolate syrup.) Lightly spray no-stick baking spray in muffin pan, and fill cups no more than 2/3 full. (And I have also pushed half of a fun-size Snickers down in the middle of the muffin.)

Bake 20 to 30 minutes, until a toothpick inserted in the center of a muffin comes out clean. – Cookbooks are only sold via phone: 515-298-3805

