What’s Cooking: collard greens

Garrison Goodlett shares how to make collard greens. You can follow him at @ggschickenandwaffles

1 large smoked turkey leg

5 ½ cups of water

2 tbsp chicken broth base

4 bunches of collard greens

1 large onion

1 bell pepper

1/2 pound of bacon

1 tbsp garlic powder

2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp red pepper flakes

1/2 tsp pepper

1 tbsp white vinegar

Steps to prepare:

1. Add water, chicken broth base, and turkey leg to a pot and boil (covered). Start this at least 15 minutes before you add anything else to the pot.

2. Cook the bacon in a skillet and remove the bacon, leaving the grease

3. Saute the onion (diced) and bell pepper (diced) in the grease until softened and add the dry seasonings

4. Cut and clean greens in water, salt, and vinegar. Soak for 5 minutes. Rinse under cold water.

5. Add greens, onions/pepper mixture to the pot with the turkey leg

6. Remove the turkey leg when it is softened and shred the meat from it and add back to the pot.

7. Boil until you have the desired softness of the greens and add vinegar at the end.

8. Serve and enjoy