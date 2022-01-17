What’s Cooking: cinnamon rolls

Lee King from Leety Delights shares her cinnamon roll recipe.

How to make a dozen cinnamon rolls. Mixture: 1 package of yeast, 1/2 cup milk, 1/2 cup sugar, 2 eggs, 6 tbsp melted butter, tbsp vanilla, 2 tbsp of oil, teaspoon baking powder, teaspoon salt, and 4 cups of flour. Cinnamon mix: is 1 cup brown sugar and tbsp of cinnamon. Icing: 1 cup of powdered sugar, 1/2 cup milk, a few drops of vanilla, 4 tbsp of butter, and a pinch of salt.

Start by mixing 1/4 tsp of sugar with the package of yeast. Add a 1/4 cup of hot water let it double in size. When ready blend the yeast, milk, sugar, butter, and eggs while blending add the baking powder and salt. Gradually add flour cup by cup until it starts to come from the sides put in a sealed oiled container for 1 1/2-2hrs.

Then, roll out the dough, rub butter on dough and cover with cinnamon mix, roll and cut into 12 even size pieces.

Put in pan and cover with Saran Wrap and let sit for 1 1/2 – 2 hrs. Bake in a pre-heated oven at 350 degrees for 25 mins. Let sit for 5 mins and ice.

Learn more at leetydelights.com.