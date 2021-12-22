What’s Cooking: Christmas cocktails

Ryan Roman from Central Appliances shares fun and festival cocktail recipes to use the popular craft ice.
Here are the recipes:
1. “Mezcal Mimosa”- champagne, orange juice, and mezcal
1:1 champagne and orange juice ratio then topped with 1 oz Mezcal.
2. “Pineapple-lime Mezcal” – Pineapple juice, pineapple puree, lime juice, chilito twist paste, tajin, and mezcal
Prep: Coat the glass rim edge with chilito twist paste and then coat with tajin.
3 oz pineapple juice, 1oz of pineapple puree, 1 oz of lime juice , 1 oz mezcal
3. “Green Label on the Rock” – Whiskey
1oz of Johnnie Walker Green Label
Go to shopcentralappliances.com to find an LG refrigerator that makes the craft ice.