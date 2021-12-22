What’s Cooking: Christmas cocktails

Ryan Roman from Central Appliances shares fun and festival cocktail recipes to use the popular craft ice.

Here are the recipes:

1. “Mezcal Mimosa”- champagne, orange juice, and mezcal 

 1:1  champagne and orange juice ratio then topped with 1 oz Mezcal.

2. “Pineapple-lime Mezcal” – Pineapple juice, pineapple puree, lime juice, chilito twist paste, tajin, and mezcal

Prep: Coat the glass rim edge with chilito twist paste and then coat with tajin.

3 oz pineapple juice, 1oz of pineapple puree,  1 oz of lime juice , 1 oz mezcal

3. “Green Label on the Rock” – Whiskey

1oz of Johnnie Walker Green Label 

Go to shopcentralappliances.com to find an LG refrigerator that makes the craft ice.

