What’s Cooking: chocolate chunk pumpkin bars

Kara Swanson from Life Well Lived shares her recipe for a fun treat!
Chocolate Chunk Pumpkin Bars
Ingredients:
1 1/2 cup almond flour
1/2 cup coconut sugar
1/2 cup pure pumpkin
1 tsp baking powder
1/4 tsp baking soda
1 tsp pumpkin pie spice
1/2 cup chocolate chunks
2 tbs coconut oil, melted
1 tsp vanilla
2 flax eggs
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 350 and line 8×8 baking dish with parchment paper.
2. Combine dry ingredients, minus the chocolate chips, in a mixing bowl.
3. Add in the wet ingredients and mix until combined.
4. Add in chocolate chips. (or you can wait and add them on top after you pour in the dish.)
5. Pour batter into prepared dish and spread evenly.
6. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean and edges are browning.
7. Let cool before cutting into bars. Bars get denser as they cool.