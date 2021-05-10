What’s Cooking: Chicken Fajita Bowls

Shauna Meany with Good Chives shares an idea for meal prep Monday. You can follow her on Instagram.
This is her recipe for Chicken Fajita Bowls:
Ingredients:
- 3 cups shredded chicken
- 1 cup salsa
- 1 bag frozen sliced peppers & onions
- 1 T avocado oil
- 2 packages of frozen cauliflower rice
- ½ t garlic powder
- Salt & pepper
- 1 & ½ limes, juiced
- ¼ cup chopped cilantro
Optional toppings:
- Salsa
- Avocado or guacamole
- Greek Yogurt
- Shredded Cheese
- Jalapenos
Directions:
- Mix chicken and salsa and set aside.
- Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat with 1 T avocado oil. Once heated, add the bag of frozen peppers & onions and sauté until vegetables are cooked through. Then take the pan off of the heat.
- Cook cauliflower rice according to package. Once cooked, add to a bowl with garlic powder, salt, pepper, lime juice, and chopped cilantro – mix well.
- Portion the cauliflower, chicken and peppers into 4 containers & include any toppings you wish!