What’s Cooking: Chicken Fajita Bowls

Shauna Meany with Good Chives shares an idea for meal prep Monday. You can follow her on Instagram.

This is her recipe for Chicken Fajita Bowls:

Ingredients:

3 cups shredded chicken

1 cup salsa

1 bag frozen sliced peppers & onions

1 T avocado oil

2 packages of frozen cauliflower rice

½ t garlic powder

Salt & pepper

1 & ½ limes, juiced

¼ cup chopped cilantro

Optional toppings:

Salsa

Avocado or guacamole

Greek Yogurt

Shredded Cheese

Jalapenos

Directions:

Mix chicken and salsa and set aside. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat with 1 T avocado oil. Once heated, add the bag of frozen peppers & onions and sauté until vegetables are cooked through. Then take the pan off of the heat. Cook cauliflower rice according to package. Once cooked, add to a bowl with garlic powder, salt, pepper, lime juice, and chopped cilantro – mix well. Portion the cauliflower, chicken and peppers into 4 containers & include any toppings you wish!

