 

What’s Cooking: Chicken Fajita Bowls

Hello Iowa

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Shauna Meany with Good Chives shares an idea for meal prep Monday. You can follow her on Instagram.

This is her recipe for Chicken Fajita Bowls:

Ingredients:

  • 3 cups shredded chicken
  • 1 cup salsa
  • 1 bag frozen sliced peppers & onions
  • 1 T avocado oil
  • 2 packages of frozen cauliflower rice
  • ½ t garlic powder
  • Salt & pepper
  • 1 & ½ limes, juiced
  • ¼ cup chopped cilantro

Optional toppings:

  • Salsa
  • Avocado or guacamole
  • Greek Yogurt
  • Shredded Cheese
  • Jalapenos

Directions: 

  • Mix chicken and salsa and set aside.
    • Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat with 1 T avocado oil. Once heated, add the bag of frozen peppers & onions and sauté until vegetables are cooked through. Then take the pan off of the heat.
    • Cook cauliflower rice according to package. Once cooked, add to a bowl with garlic powder, salt, pepper, lime juice, and chopped cilantro – mix well.
    • Portion the cauliflower, chicken and peppers into 4 containers & include any toppings you wish!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News