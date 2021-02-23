What’s Cooking: Chia Seed Pudding

Shauna Meany from Good Chives shares her recipe for a make ahead breakfast and a sweet treat.
Chia Seed Pudding:
– 1 cup milk of choice (I use non-dairy)
– 3 Tablespoons chia seeds
– 1/2 Tablespoon sweetener of choice (I use maple syrup)
– 1/4 teaspoon vanilla
1. Mix all ingredients in a small bowl or mason jar.
2. Cover and store in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours (I like to make mine at night and they are ready to go in the morning).
3. When ready to eat, add a splash more milk if you need to reach the consistency you like – then add your favorite toppings.
Topping ideas:
– Mixed Berries & Nuts
– Peanut Butter & Granola
– Mango & Coconut