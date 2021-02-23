What’s Cooking: Chia Seed Pudding

Shauna Meany from Good Chives shares her recipe for a make ahead breakfast and a sweet treat.

Chia Seed Pudding:

– 1 cup milk of choice (I use non-dairy)

– 3 Tablespoons chia seeds

– 1/2 Tablespoon sweetener of choice (I use maple syrup)

– 1/4 teaspoon vanilla

1. Mix all ingredients in a small bowl or mason jar.

2. Cover and store in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours (I like to make mine at night and they are ready to go in the morning).

3. When ready to eat, add a splash more milk if you need to reach the consistency you like – then add your favorite toppings.

Topping ideas:

– Mixed Berries & Nuts

– Peanut Butter & Granola

– Mango & Coconut