What’s Cooking: Cherry Almond Energy Bites

Shauna Meany from Good Chives shares her recipe for Cherry Almond Energy Bites.
2 cups almonds
1 cup dates, pitted
1 cup dried cherries
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/8 teaspoon sea salt
1 tablespoon water
- Place all ingredients (except water) in a food processor and pulse/process for about a 2-3 minutes or until you’ve created your dough. If the mixture seems to dry, add water in 1/2 teaspoon increments until desired consistency is reached.
- Scoop out using a cookie dough scoop and roll into balls.
- Store in the fridge or freezer.