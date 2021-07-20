What’s Cooking: Cherry Almond Energy Bites

Shauna Meany from Good Chives shares her recipe for Cherry Almond Energy Bites.

2 cups almonds 

1 cup dates, pitted 

1 cup dried cherries

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/8 teaspoon sea salt

1 tablespoon water

  1. Place all ingredients (except water) in a food processor and pulse/process for about a 2-3 minutes or until you’ve created your dough. If the mixture seems to dry, add water in 1/2 teaspoon increments until desired consistency is reached.
  2. Scoop out using a cookie dough scoop and roll into balls. 
  3. Store in the fridge or freezer. 

