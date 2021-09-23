What’s Cooking: ceviche

The Latino Heritage Festival is Saturday, September 25 and Sunday, September 26 in Western Gateway Park. Latino Heritage Festival Board Member Nela Blanco shares a refreshing recipe for ceviche.

Marinade tilapia overnight with juice from about a dozen limes. Add juice from one orange to take away the acidity. Then, add 1 chopped yellow bell pepper, 1 chopped red bell pepper, 3 cloves of garlic, cilantro, and salt and pepper. Mix it all together and serve with crackers.

You can find a more information about Latino Heritage Festival at latinoheritagefestival.org.

