Carrots and cocktails don’t seem to mix, but a modern mixologist is going to show us how to make a tasty and healthy concoction. Author of Clean Cocktails Beth Nydick shares her recipe for “The All-Night Bender.”
The All-Night Bender
Packed with beta carotene and antioxidants, this orange wonder-in-a-glass will reduce inflammation, so you’re not pie-eyed the morning after.
Serves 1
Recommended Barware: Highball glass
5 fresh ginger coins
2 ounces gin
1 ounce carrot juice
½ ounce freshly squeezed lime juice
¼ ounce Honey Syrup (honey & hot water mixed 1-1)
Ice
Garnish: Carrot coin
1. Muddle the ginger coins in a cocktail shaker. Add the gin, carrot and lime juices, Honey Syrup, and ice and shake for 10 seconds.
2. Strain the contents of the shaker into an ice-filled highball glass. Garnish with the carrot coin and serve