Carrots and cocktails don’t seem to mix, but a modern mixologist is going to show us how to make a tasty and healthy concoction. Author of Clean Cocktails Beth Nydick shares her recipe for “The All-Night Bender.”

The All-Night Bender

Packed with beta carotene and antioxidants, this orange wonder-in-a-glass will reduce inflammation, so you’re not pie-eyed the morning after.

Serves 1

Recommended Barware: Highball glass

5 fresh ginger coins

2 ounces gin

1 ounce carrot juice

½ ounce freshly squeezed lime juice

¼ ounce Honey Syrup (honey & hot water mixed 1-1)

Ice

Garnish: Carrot coin

1. Muddle the ginger coins in a cocktail shaker. Add the gin, carrot and lime juices, Honey Syrup, and ice and shake for 10 seconds.

2. Strain the contents of the shaker into an ice-filled highball glass. Garnish with the carrot coin and serve