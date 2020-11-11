What’s Cooking: Candied Pecans with Cranberries

Molly Herrick with The Gingham Apron talks about “The Gathering Table” and shares a fall favorite recipe. It is Candied Pecans with Cranberries.

Here is the recipe, which you can find on The Gingham Apron:

· 3½ c. pecan halves

· ¼ c. + 1 t. light corn syrup

· ½ c. light brown sugar

· 2 T. butter

· ¼ t. baking soda

· 1 t. vanilla

· 1 pkg. (about 1 cup) dried sweet cranberries

1. Preheat oven to 225 degrees. Line a 9 x 13 pan with foil and spray with non-stick cook spray.

2. Arrange pecans on a single layer.

3. In a microwave safe bowl, combine corn syrup, brown sugar, and butter. Microwave 1 min. Stir. Return to microwave for 30 seconds (until boiling). Stir.

4. Stir in baking soda and vanilla. Drizzle over pecans. Toss pecans with a wooden spoon or rubber spatula to coat.

5. Bake for 1 hour, stirring every 20 minutes. Remove from oven, and add cranberries. Stir to combine.

6. Place roasted pecans with cranberries on foil in single layer. Separate and cool