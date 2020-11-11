 

What’s Cooking: Candied Pecans with Cranberries

Molly Herrick with The Gingham Apron talks about “The Gathering Table” and shares a fall favorite recipe. It is Candied Pecans with Cranberries.

Here is the recipe, which you can find on The Gingham Apron

·         3½ c. pecan halves

·         ¼ c. + 1 t. light corn syrup

·         ½ c. light brown sugar

·         2 T. butter

·         ¼ t. baking soda

·         1 t. vanilla

·         1 pkg. (about 1 cup) dried sweet cranberries

1.       Preheat oven to 225 degrees. Line a 9 x 13 pan with foil and spray with non-stick cook spray.

2.       Arrange pecans on a single layer.

3.       In a microwave safe bowl, combine corn syrup, brown sugar, and butter. Microwave 1 min. Stir. Return to microwave for 30 seconds (until boiling). Stir.

4.       Stir in baking soda and vanilla. Drizzle over pecans. Toss pecans with a wooden spoon or rubber spatula to coat.

5.       Bake for 1 hour, stirring every 20 minutes. Remove from oven, and add cranberries. Stir to combine.

6.       Place roasted pecans with cranberries on foil in single layer. Separate and cool

