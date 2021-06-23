What’s Cooking: camping potatoes and onions

PICO RIVERA, Calif. (KTLA) -- A herd of cattle that escaped a California slaughterhouse was corralled in a Pico Rivera cul-de-sac Tuesday night, and officials said one was shot by deputies as they worked to round them up.

Authorities were called shortly after 7:30 p.m. when about 30 cows were running loose after escaping a meat packing facility where a gate was accidentally left open, Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials said.