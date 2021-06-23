What’s Cooking: camping potatoes and onions

These are two of my family favorite recipes to make on the grill.
Bouillon Onions
Ingredients:
Onion
Bouillon cube
Foil
Peel onion
Remove top section and save.
Place one to two bouillon cubes inside.
Replace top.
Wrap in foil.
Grill for about thirty minutes until onion is tender and cube has dissolved. It is great to serve with steak.
Camping Potatoes
Ingredients:
3 pounds of sliced potatoes
1 large onion
Butter
Seasoned salt
Spread out potatoes and onions on sheets of foil.
Top with several pats of butter.
Season generously with seasoned salt.
Grill for about 40 minutes.