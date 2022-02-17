Urban Bicycle Food Ministry CEO and Chief Burrito Slinger Joe Laslo shares the organization’s mission and recipe for their famous burritos.

UBFM Burritos

• Two pounds ground beef

• Two cups white rice (not instant)

• Two cans (16 oz.) black beans

• 32+ ounces of Cookies salsa

• 30 large (10-12″) fajita wraps



1. Cook the two cups of rice and set aside.

2. Brown the meat.

3. Drain most (but not all) the grease, add the beans, salsa and rice

4. Warm the mixture.

5. Put ½ cup of this mixture into the fajita wraps, wrap and put in aluminum foil.



This makes 25 to 30 burritos.

Learn more and register for the March 8th fundraiser at ubfmdsm.com.