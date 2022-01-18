What’s Cooking: brussels sprouts salad

We’re making a seasonal salad to freshen up your winter. Vegan Health Coach Ashley Sherman shares how to make a Brussels Sprout Salad.
Brussels Sprout Salad
Ingredients
1 12-ounce package Brussels sprouts
2 apples
8 ounce package farro
3/4 cup olive oil
1/2 cup pecans (candied or roasted & salted)
1/2 cup dried cranberries
1/2 cup apple cider vinegar
1/4 cup maple syrup
Instructions
1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees, cut stems off Brussels sprouts and slice into quarters, drizzle olive oil on the pan before placing Brussels sprouts on the pan. Bake in the oven for 30 minutes.
2. Boil the farro for 10 minutes.
3. Slice apples thinly.
4. Mix the dressing- olive oil, ACV, maple syrup in a small bowl.
5. In a large bowl, combine farro and Brussels, put apples, pecans, dried cranberries, and dressing on the top!
