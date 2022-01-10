What’s Cooking: Breakfast Quinoa Casserole

Motivational Speaker and Stress Buster Desi Payne shares her recipe for a healthy breakfast quinoa casserole.
Download her recipe at desipayne.com.
Quinoa Breakfast Casserole
Prep Time: 15 minutes Cooking Time: 20 Minutes Serves: 6 Difficulty: Easy
Ingredients 1 cup cooked quinoa 4 eggs 2 egg whites 1 cup shredded cheese (cheddar or swiss) 2 tablespoons parmesan cheese 1 cup shredded zucchini 2/3 cup chopped steamed broccoli 1/4 cup diced red pepper 1/2 cup sliced mushrooms 2 chopped green onions 1/4 teaspoon salt 1/2 t pepper VARIATON: Substitute vegetables for 1 cup diced ham & 1 cup chopped steam broccoli Preparation
STEP 1: Preheat oven to 350. Spray 9×9 glass baking dish with cooking spray. STEP 2: Place zucchini in paper towels and set for five minutes. Squeeze out excess water. STEP 3: Combine eggs, salt, and pepper. Add rest of ingredients and combine well. Pour into baking dish and bake for 25 minutes.