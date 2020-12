Rachel Jans shares a recipe that can feed a crowd. She knows all about that. She is a fraternity house mom and known as Farmwife.Fashion on Instagram.

Biscuit gravy casserole:

Serves 15-18

2 dozen biscuits

1 can gravy

72 eggs



Preheat oven to 375

Chop biscuits into bite sized pieces. Place into greased pan. Scramble eggs (for ease, bake in oven and chop). Add eggs to biscuits. Pour gravy on top. Mix. Cover with foil. Bake for 1 hour. Removing foil for last 10-15 minutes.