What’s Cooking: Berry Mimosa and Spinach Salad

Stacy Mitchell, known as the Daily Dietitian, shares the perfect salad and drink combo to make for mom’s big day (or anytime really!)

Berry Mimosas

Perfect for breakfast, lunch or anytime of the day – celebrate with this simple, delectable drink!

Servings: 6

Ingredients

2 cups berries, frozen

1 cup water

1 bottle champagne

Instructions

1. In a blender, combine berries and water.



2. Fill wine glass with half the berry mixture and top with champagne.

Berry Spinach & Walnut Salad

Packed with nutrition and easy to make! Enjoy this delightful, addicting salad.

Servings: 2

Calories: 219kcal

Ingredients

4 cups fresh spinach

2 tbsp. red onion

2 tbsp. feta cheese

5 walnuts, chopped

1/2 cup fresh berries

Salad Dressing

1/4 cup olive oil

2 tbsp. red wine vinegar

1 tbsp. monk fruit sweetener

11/2 tsp. paprika

Instructions

1. Divide salad ingredients (spinach, red onion, feta cheese, walnuts and fresh berries) into two containers.

2. In a small container, place olive oil, red wine vinegar, sweetener and paprika. Place lid on container and shake ingredients together.

3. Drizzle one tablespoon over salad ingredients.