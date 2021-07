BBQ Legend Moe Cason is one of the most celebrated pit-masters in the world. “Big Moe,” a Navy Veteran, has served as a judge and BBQ expert on Food Network shows, including “Bobby Flay,” “BBQ Brawl,” and “Chopped: Grill Masters.”

This Des Moines native is back in town for the Natural Choice 2021 Good Feeds Us All Tour. He shares five tips for the Fourth of July!