Jada Inthabounh is a culinary student at Central Campus and shares a recipe close to her heart.

Banh Cam (Vietnamese Deep Fried Sesame Balls)
INGREDIENTS
Dough
•           1 pound bag of Glutinous Rice Flour
•           3 Tbsp Rice Flour
•           25 grams All Purpose Flour
•           3 Tbsp Potato Flakes or Cooked Potato Mash
•           2 tsp Baking Powder
•           1 cup sugar
•           1/2 tsp Salt
•           120 ml Hot Water
•           100 grams Sesame Seeds
•           Oil for Deep Frying
Filling:
•           150 gram Mung bean
•           25 grams Sugar
•           1/8 tsp Salt
INSTRUCTIONS
 Filling
1.         Soak the mung beans for 30 mins, then cook it thoroughly until soft.
2.         Strain and mash and include sugar and salt.
Dough
1.         In a big mixing bowl, get all the flours and potato flakes, sugar, salt, baking powder and mix.
2.         Slowly incorporate the hot water (as required) to form a wet pliable dough. (you may not require all the water)
3.         Let it rest for 20 minutes covered with a damp cloth or cling film.
4.         Roll out in small balls then flatten out with a rolling pin. Add filling as required, then roll it back into a ball.
5.         Coat with sesame seeds, then deep fry until golden brown.