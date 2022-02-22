Jada Inthabounh is a culinary student at Central Campus and shares a recipe close to her heart.
Banh Cam (Vietnamese Deep Fried Sesame Balls)
INGREDIENTS
Dough
• 1 pound bag of Glutinous Rice Flour
• 3 Tbsp Rice Flour
• 25 grams All Purpose Flour
• 3 Tbsp Potato Flakes or Cooked Potato Mash
• 2 tsp Baking Powder
• 1 cup sugar
• 1/2 tsp Salt
• 120 ml Hot Water
• 100 grams Sesame Seeds
• Oil for Deep Frying
Filling:
• 150 gram Mung bean
• 25 grams Sugar
• 1/8 tsp Salt
INSTRUCTIONS
Filling
1. Soak the mung beans for 30 mins, then cook it thoroughly until soft.
2. Strain and mash and include sugar and salt.
Dough
1. In a big mixing bowl, get all the flours and potato flakes, sugar, salt, baking powder and mix.
2. Slowly incorporate the hot water (as required) to form a wet pliable dough. (you may not require all the water)
3. Let it rest for 20 minutes covered with a damp cloth or cling film.
4. Roll out in small balls then flatten out with a rolling pin. Add filling as required, then roll it back into a ball.
5. Coat with sesame seeds, then deep fry until golden brown.