Jada Inthabounh is a culinary student at Central Campus and shares a recipe close to her heart.

Banh Cam (Vietnamese Deep Fried Sesame Balls)

INGREDIENTS

Dough

• 1 pound bag of Glutinous Rice Flour

• 3 Tbsp Rice Flour

• 25 grams All Purpose Flour

• 3 Tbsp Potato Flakes or Cooked Potato Mash

• 2 tsp Baking Powder

• 1 cup sugar

• 1/2 tsp Salt

• 120 ml Hot Water

• 100 grams Sesame Seeds

• Oil for Deep Frying

Filling:

• 150 gram Mung bean

• 25 grams Sugar

• 1/8 tsp Salt

INSTRUCTIONS

Filling

1. Soak the mung beans for 30 mins, then cook it thoroughly until soft.

2. Strain and mash and include sugar and salt.

Dough

1. In a big mixing bowl, get all the flours and potato flakes, sugar, salt, baking powder and mix.

2. Slowly incorporate the hot water (as required) to form a wet pliable dough. (you may not require all the water)

3. Let it rest for 20 minutes covered with a damp cloth or cling film.

4. Roll out in small balls then flatten out with a rolling pin. Add filling as required, then roll it back into a ball.

5. Coat with sesame seeds, then deep fry until golden brown.