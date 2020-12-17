What’s Cooking: Baking with Brooke

Former WHO Anchor Brooke Bouma shares her Christmas Cookie Cut-Out Recipe.
What you’ll need:
- 1 cup white sugar
- 1 cup softened butter
- 1 softened 3 ounce package of cream cheese
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon almond extract
- 1 egg yolk
- 2 ¼ cups all purpose flour
Combine ingredients (except flour) in large bowl, beat until smooth. Stir in flour until blended. Chill dough overnight.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Roll out dough on lightly floured surface and cut out shapes.
Bake for 7 to 10 minutes.
Cool cookies before frosting.
Brooke shows how she dips cookies in frosting and decorates with sprinkles and piping.