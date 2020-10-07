What’s Cooking: Apple Cranberry Coleslaw

The Gingham Apron is a group of five women from one Iowa farm family. They love to find ways to celebrate everyday life together. The book “The Gathering Table” is out now and features family recipes from The Gingham Apron’s blog.

Shelby Herrick shared this recipe in the Hello Iowa kitchen:

Apple Cranberry Coleslaw

(2) 11oz bags of coleslaw mix

1 large gala apple, chopped

1 cup dried sweetened cranberries or craisins

1 cup pecans, chopped

4 green onions, sliced

For the Dressing:

¾ cup mayonnaise

¾ cup sour cream

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

2 tbsp honey

½ tsp salt

Cracked pepper, to taste

Directions:

1. Combine coleslaw, apples, cranberries, pecans, and onions to a large bowl. Toss until mixed well. Set aside.

2. In a small bowl, combine dressing ingredients and whisk until smooth. Pour ¾ of total mixed dressing on top of coleslaw mix and toss until mixed well. If desired, add remaining dressing mixture until the salad is covered as desired.

3. Serve right away or store covered in refrigerator for up to 6 hours.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: none

Yield: 8 servings