What’s not to love about pizza? WHO 13’s Megan Salois celebrates National Pizza Day with how she makes a pizza dough in five minutes!

Here is the recipe:

1 1/2 cups of flour

1 1/2 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 baking soda

1 cup of Plain 2% Low Fat Greek Yogurt

Option Flavoring: herbs, pesto, lemon zest

Combine all the ingredients in a bowl. The dough will be very dry. Knead it into a ball for 4 minutes. Shape dough into a ball. Roll the dough out into one large pizza or two mini pizzas.



Preheat oven to 450. Bake on lowest rack 15 minutes until crust is golden brown. After that first round in the oven, add toppings and bake for an additional 5-8 minutes.