Eleven days of fair fun full of music, performances, rides, good eats and so much more is just around the corner. Iowa State Fair CEO Jeremy Parsons shares what to know before you go.
Find a full schedule at www.iowastatefair.org.
by: Megan Reuther
Posted:
Updated:
Eleven days of fair fun full of music, performances, rides, good eats and so much more is just around the corner. Iowa State Fair CEO Jeremy Parsons shares what to know before you go.
Find a full schedule at www.iowastatefair.org.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now