Tile has been around for thousands of years. With so many varieties these days, it’s no wonder we crave the aesthetic in our kitchens, living rooms, bathrooms, and more. On this National Tile Day, we got pro advice from Royal Flooring for the tile trends to try in your home.

Royal Flooring Project Coordinator Tucker Tripp and Royal Flooring Shop at Home Director Cayden Dunbar share what to consider when adding tile to your home.

Royal Flooring is located at 11801 Hickman Road in Urbandale. For more information, call 515-957-9738 or go online to shoproyalflooring.com.