You know your age, but how old is your heart? Profile by Sanford uses cutting edge technology that provides information on the overall health of a person’s cardiovascular system.

Dr. Stephen Herrmann with Profile by Sanford shares how the AngioDefender works, and why it is also a good screening tool to use during the pandemic.

Profile has locations in Ames, Ankeny, Clive, and West Des Moines. You can learn more at profileplan.com.