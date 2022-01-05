Wellness Wednesday: saving your brain

Saving Your Brain is a dementia-prevention program at the YMCA. Dr. Patricia Quinlisk, Retired State Epidemiologist and Co-Creator of the Saving Your Brain program, and Healthy Living Director at the Waukee YMCA Lindsay Waechter share what the program is.

Call 515-282-9622 to register, and e-mail any questions to saveyourbrain@dmymca.org.

These are the classes:



Thursday

In-Person Class: Walnut Creek Y

Branch: Walnut Creek

Dates: 1/27/22 – 4/18/22



Sunday

In-Person Class: Wellmark Y

Branch: Wellmark

Dates: 1/23/22 – 3/27/22



Tuesday

Virtual Class

Branch: Wellmark

Dates: 1/11/22 – 5/24/22