Running season is coming up, and if you’re a racer you probably know about the Red Flannel Run, which is the unofficial start to the season. Wellmark YMCA Healthy Living Director Caitlin Kohlhaas shares how the race helps the community.

The Red Flannel Run starts at 9 a.m. on February 12th. Sign up at: trisignup.com/Race/IA/DesMoines/RedFlannelRun.