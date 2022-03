Taking part in a sport is a great way for teens to get exercise and meet new people, but not everyone is able to be on one of their school’s teams. They don’t have to leave their dreams of competing behind. Chip Albright from the Iowa Wolves shares details on a great opportunity for all student athletes through the YMCA of Greater Des Moines

Go to dmymca.org to find the location closest to you and learn about the programs offered and class schedules. Call 515-868-2061 with any questions.