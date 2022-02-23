American Heart Month is a great time to focus on heart healthy nutrition. Registered Dietitian and Founder of Fare Meals Arielle Kestenbaum shares a heart healthy recipe and details about a free webinar.

Heart Healthy 3-Bean Salad



1 can kidney beans

1 can cannellini beans

1 can garbanzo beans

1/2 red onion, finely chopped

2 stalks celery, finely chopped



dressing:

1/3 cup apple cider vinegar

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp honey (optional)

salt and pepper to taste

Learn about Fare Meals here at faremeals.org.