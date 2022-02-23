American Heart Month is a great time to focus on heart healthy nutrition. Registered Dietitian and Founder of Fare Meals Arielle Kestenbaum shares a heart healthy recipe and details about a free webinar.
Heart Healthy 3-Bean Salad
1 can kidney beans
1 can cannellini beans
1 can garbanzo beans
1/2 red onion, finely chopped
2 stalks celery, finely chopped
dressing:
1/3 cup apple cider vinegar
2 tbsp olive oil
1 tbsp honey (optional)
salt and pepper to taste
Learn about Fare Meals here at faremeals.org.