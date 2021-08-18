Wellness Wednesday: emotional eating

In today’s time of constant distractions and tight schedules, stress relief is more important than ever. Dr. Venus Ramos explains why emotional eating isn’t always bad and shares three recipes to ease stress.

Dark Chocolate Banana Bites

Ingredients:

1 banana (large, ripe, but not overripe)

4 oz dark chocolate (70% cacao or above)

2 tbsp coconut oil

1/4 cup nuts, chopped (almonds, walnuts, or cashews, etc,)

Instructions:

1. Cut banana into ½ inch slices & lay out on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Put in the freezer to cool and harden (for about an hour).

2. In a microwave-safe bowl, melt the chocolate using 30 second intervals, stirring until smooth. Add melted coconut oil and stir. Allow to cool for a minute.

3. Dip frozen banana slices in the chocolate mixture to cover half the slice, and let excess chocolate drop off.

4. Place the dipped slices back on the parchment paper in the baking sheet.

5. Sprinkle nuts over the chocolate covered portion of slices, & return sheet to freezer for at least 15 minutes.

6. Serve frozen, or allow to soften in the refrigerator for a few minutes before serving.



Rosemary Hummus with Crunchy Vegetables

Ingredients:

1 can (15-oz) garbanzo beans

1/4 cup lemon juice

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 tbsp fresh rosemary (or 2 tsp dried)

2 cloves fresh garlic (or 1/4 tsp powdered)

1 tsp paprika

1/4 tsp black pepper

1/4 tsp salt

Vegetables for dipping (celery sticks, sliced radishes, etc.)

Instructions:

1. Blend all ingredients in food processor.

2. Transfer hummus to dish

3. Serve with celery sticks and sliced radishes



Kale & Pineapple Smoothie

Ingredients:

1 cup cold water

1 cup pineapple chunks, frozen

1 handful kale

1 tsp melted coconut oil (or ground flax seed)

1 scoop protein powder (optional)

Instructions:

Blend all ingredients in a blender and enjoy!

You can learn more on her blog.