The Y is dedicated to building a healthy spirit, mind, and body for everyone, and a great way to ensure this is to make sure community members are properly housed. Katie Kamienski and Brooke Heldt share the details of a new event that helps the YMCA Supportive Housing Campus.

The Crane 5k Fun Run is Saturday, May 14th at 10 am. Visit raceentry.com/crane-5k-fun-run/race-information to register.

Learn more about the YMCA and Healthy Kids Day at dmymca.org.