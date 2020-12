Many of us rely on the scale to tell if we are making progress with nutrition and exercise, but there is another tool to help you see changes in your body. David Biscoe, Manager of Profile by Sanford in Clive, shares how the Styku Body Scanner works.

Profile has convenient locations in Clive, West Des Moines, Ames, and Ankeny. They offer both in-person and virtual consultations. For more information on Profile, visit profileplan.com.