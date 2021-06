Juneteenth has become not only a time to commemorate Black liberation from slavery, but also a time to highlight the resilience, solidarity, and culture of the Black community. As the holiday approaches, Angela Weekley with Veridian Credit Union shares ways to celebrate.

You can learn more about becoming a member of Veridian Credit Union and all of the services they offer by visiting the website veridiancu.org or by calling 319-236-5600.