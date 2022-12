A strange text message pops up on your phone, asking for more information and to click on a link. Do you trust it? Vice President Jaimie Miller with the Iowa Credit Union League explains what to watch out for with fraudulent text messages.

The Iowa Credit Union League is located at 7745 Office Plaza Drive in West Des Moines. For more information, give them a call at 800-860-6180 or visit their website iowacreditunions.com.