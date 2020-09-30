Watcha Watching with Taylor

The Grand Opening for Riding On The Edge is October 1-3 at the store in uptown Ankeny. Riding on the Edge sells Yamaha Power Assist bikes, OneWheel, Strider, Stacyc, Surly, Dedicated Ride, 6D Helmets and much more.

Stop by the Grand Opening for demos, test rides, prizes and fun on October 1-3. You can get 25 percent off accessories just by saying your saw this segment on Hello Iowa! Riding on the Edge is located at 326 Maple Street in Ankeny. You can learn more at ridingontheedgeco.com.