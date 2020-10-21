Watcha Watching Wednesday: Taylor Shares What is Streaming Now

Skip to content
who13.com
Des Moines
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
The Future of Iowa
Hispanic Heritage Month
Return To Learn
Pass or Fail
Continuing the Conversation
Veteran’s Voices
Destination Iowa
Digital Originals
Special Reports
Agribusiness
Hidden History
Golden Apple
Top Stories
Iowa Governor Stands by Use of Virus Aid for IT Project
Top Stories
MidAmerican Energy Idles 46 Wind Turbines After Blade Woes
Absentee Ballot Request Forms in Iowa Due to Election Offices Saturday
Video
Man Claims Self-Defense in Dallas County Shooting, Sheriff’s Office Says
IDPH: 31 More COVID-19 Deaths Reported, Hospitalizations Continue to Break Records
Politics
Iowa Voter Guide
Axne Young Debate
Ernst Greenfield Debate
Ask the Candidates
Nexstar Iowa 2020 RABA Research Poll
Insiders
Top Stories
Iowa Governor Stands by Use of Virus Aid for IT Project
Top Stories
Absentee Ballot Request Forms in Iowa Due to Election Offices Saturday
Video
Top Stories
You Won’t Get a Second Stimulus Check Before Election Day, So What Now?
Gov. Reynolds Campaigning for Joni Ernst Wednesday
Video
Supreme Court Nominee Amy Coney Barrett was Trustee at Private School with Anti-Gay Policies
Iowa Businesses Hope Politicians Put People Over Politics, Pass Stimulus Bill
Video
Sports
SoundOFF
What’s Bugging Andy
Murphy’s Law
High School
High School Scores
Japan 2020
Senior Sports Spotlight
Top Stories
Indiana Pacers Hire Iowa Native Nate Bjorkgren as Head Coach
Video
Top Stories
Attorney: Iowa Saying No to Demands Only Emboldens Former Players
Video
Top Stories
Purdue Head Coach Tests Positive for COVID-19 Ahead of Iowa Game
Video
What’s Bugging Andy? Questioning Drake
Video
FACEOFF: Marion Drops Indians, Gable and Trump, NCAA to Des Moines, UNI, Snookies
Video
I THINK: Father-Son Bond More Important than the Bright Lights
Video
Mega Doppler-S
Weather
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radar
Road Conditions & Emergency Hotlines
Warnings
Iowa’s Weather Channel
Weather Related Closings
Megan’s Weather Whys
PhotoLink
Hello Iowa!
Cheers to You
On WHO 13
Live Streaming
On-Air
Gardening
Senior Salutes
Health Care Heroes
Graduation Best Wishes
Community Calendar
Contests
WHO 13 Children’s Programming
PhotoLink
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
WHO 13 News Team
Send Us Your Story Idea
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Public File Help
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
WHO 13 Employment Opportunities
13Now App Center
Search
Search
Search
Watcha Watching Wednesday: Taylor Shares What is Streaming Now
Hello Iowa
by:
Megan Reuther
Posted:
Oct 21, 2020 / 12:21 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 21, 2020 / 12:21 PM CDT
Taylor Musgrove shares popular shows and movies worth binging.
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Popular
Weather
IDPH: 31 More COVID-19 Deaths Reported, Hospitalizations Continue to Break Records
Man Claims Self-Defense in Dallas County Shooting, Sheriff’s Office Says
Iowa Governor Stands by Use of Virus Aid for IT Project
MidAmerican Energy Idles 46 Wind Turbines After Blade Woes
You Won’t Get a Second Stimulus Check Before Election Day, So What Now?
State Auditor: Governor Reynolds Misused $21M in Pandemic Relief Funds
Video
Latest News
Iowa Governor Stands by Use of Virus Aid for IT Project
MidAmerican Energy Idles 46 Wind Turbines After Blade Woes
Absentee Ballot Request Forms in Iowa Due to Election Offices Saturday
Video
Man Claims Self-Defense in Dallas County Shooting, Sheriff’s Office Says
IDPH: 31 More COVID-19 Deaths Reported, Hospitalizations Continue to Break Records
Progress Being Made on New Urbandale Elementary School Construction
Video
More News