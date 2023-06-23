It’s an elite event bringing the best disc golfers to town. The location: Pickard Park in Indianola, which is designed by a five-time world champion.

The TruBank Des Moines Challenge runs through Sunday. Tournament Director Ty Tannatt shares what to expect at this fun event. Des Moines Metro Disc Golf Club President Amanda Beery shares the popularity of the sport. TruBank Chief Financial Officer Ben Currie shares why they support this event in the community.

Tickets are still available for the event here.

TruBank is celebrating its 140th anniversary this year. To learn more about their services in Central Iowa, go to trubank.bank.