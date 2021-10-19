Volunteers needed for holiday programs at childhood cancer charity

Children’s Cancer Connection is getting ready for the holiday season! Volunteers are needed for the Holiday Drop Off parties and donations are needed for the Winter Wishes program.
You can learn more at childrenscancerconnection.org.
