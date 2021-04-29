Virtual Green 5k Celebrates Those Who Have Given Gift of Life

Kayte Mosher died of a brain aneurysm at the young age of 20. While she wasn’t able to be an organ donor, through the gift of tissue donation she gave 278 bone grafts, 45 skin grafts, two heart valves, and two corneas.

Her sister, Heather Butterfield, shares how her friends and family are raising money for the Iowa Donor Network in her honor.

You can join the 2021 Virtual Green 5k on Saturday, May 8th. It starts at 10 a.m. on the Iowa Donor Network’s Facebook and YouTube pages. You can still register at event.iowadonornetwork.org.