Virtual Cake Gala to Help Beacon of Life

Beacon of Life has been helping women in our community experiencing homelessness due to trauma, substance abuse, domestic violence, and incarceration for 40 years. The Annual Cake Gala is the premiere fundraising event for the organization, and this year, like many other things, it’s going virtual.

Melissa Vine with Beacon of Life shares how the event helps the organization’s mission.

You can register for the Virtual Cake Gala by going to Beacon of Life’s website. It is on Friday, October 23rd. Curbside dinner pick up goes from 4 to 6 p.m. The virtual program starts at 7. Cakes will be delivered in the Des Moines metro area after the program ends.