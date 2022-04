Next week is National Crime Victims’ Rights Week and there’s a special event coming up to help those who have been affected by crime.

Assistant Polk County Attorney Shannon Archer and Employee Wellness and Development Coordinator Andrew Mettille share details about the Victims’ Rights Week 5k Run/Walk and Kids Run.

It’s Saturday, April 30th at Water Works Park. Check in is at 9. There will be food trucks, music, and a resource fair.

You can register here.