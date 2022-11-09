Every November 11th, the country honors current and former members of the armed services. An event this Friday will make sure you are properly equipped with a Veterans Day Flag Exchange.

Christy Christensen, Marketing and Public Relations Leader for Scheels, Julie Dueker, Author of “Because of You Old Glory Flies,” and Randy Johnson, Commander of American Legion Department of Iowa, share details of the event.

The Veterans Day Flag Exchange is Friday from 12 to 6 PM at Scheels in Jordan Creek Town Center in West Des Moines.

Learn more at scheels.com.