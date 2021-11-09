Veteran coat drive to take place this week

Veterans Day is a day to honor military veterans who have served in the armed forces. Many veterans living in Polk County need help. Pat Sweeney from Polk County Veteran Affairs shares the details about this week’s Veteran Coat Drive.

Coat Distribution will be open November 12, 2021 to veterans and their families only from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. It’s open to the public 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. It is at Polk County River Place located at 2309 Euclid Avenue, Des Moines, Iowa 50310. Call 515-266-3670 with questions.