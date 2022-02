The name Chocolaterie Stam has become synonymous with Valentine’s Day. The Stam family has been in the confectionery business for more than 200 years. Owners David and Ton Stam show the decadent chocolate covered strawberries and chocolate boxes.

Click here to visit Chocolaterie Stam website.

You can also enter to win a sweet Valentine’s Day Gift-Away. Click here to enter to win a $100 gift card to Chocolaterie Stam.